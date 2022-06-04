Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Mr. James Hunter of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, large shareholder of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC) ("Fancamp" or the "Company"), reports that he has acquired (the "Acquisition") indirect ownership and control of an additional 234,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Fancamp at a price of $0.13 per common share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Hunter held direct and indirect ownership and control over an aggregate of 17,538,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 9.94% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Acquisition, Mr. Hunter acquired direct ownership and control of an aggregate of 234,000 common shares of the Company representing approximately 0.13% of the outstanding shares of the Company. On closing of the Acquisition, Mr. Hunter holds direct and indirect ownership and control over an aggregate of 17,772,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10.07% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Mr. Hunter acquired the securities for investment purposes. Depending on the evolution of the Company's business, Mr. Hunter may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company in the future through the market, privately, or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Hunter with the applicable securities regulators in respect of the above acquisition is available at www.sedar.com under the Company's SEDAR profile.

For more information or to obtain a copy of Mr. Hunter's Early Warning Report please contact:

James Hunter

Tel: 1-306-716-0750

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126522