Vivid Sydney Welcomes Hollywood Stars to Baz Luhrmann's Headline Talk and Elvis Sydney Premiere

SYDNEY, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann was joined by Hollywood heavyweights Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Olivia Dejonge on a star-studded red-carpet at Vivid Sydney tonight, for the Sydney Premiere of Elvis. Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and Vivid Sydney, this is the first time in the festival's 12-year history a movie premiere has been included in the official program.

Luhrmann's first appearance at Vivid Sydney was earlier in the day, where he joined acclaimed journalist Marc Fennell for a thought-provoking talk, The Business of Baz, as part of Vivid Ideas' headline Global Storytellers series. The conversation covered the remarkable rise and rise of Baz's career, from his humble beginnings in small-town New South Wales (NSW), Australia to the dazzling heights of Hollywood, capturing audiences along the way with his signature style and powerfully storytelling.

Vivid Sydney, the annual festival of Light, Music and Ideas, will transform the Harbour City into an illuminating fusion of creativity and innovation until Saturday 18 June. Featuring more than 85 intriguing talks, workshops and immersive experiences, Vivid Ideas explores the forces shaping our society, starting conversations that continue long after the festival has ended.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the Sydney premiere of Elvis is another example of how Vivid Sydney is pushing the boundaries to deliver the biggest, brightest and best line-up ever.

"Vivid Sydney 2022 is off to a flying start with our largest opening weekend ever, seeing 435,000 people in Sydney's central business district enjoying all the festival and we're expecting a similar turnout this weekend," Mr Ayres said.

"This is another festival first, the first time a movie premiere is part of the official program. Vivid Sydney is constantly evolving and looking for fresh, new ways to engage audiences, while supporting the local events and creative industries. The Business of Baz and the Elvis premiere tickets have been snapped up, with more than 1,400 tickets sold. It's thrilling to see the theatre packed and the visitor economy humming."

Festival Director Gill Minervini added "Baz Luhrmann joins a powerful, thought-provoking Vivid Ideas line-up for 2022, as a Global Storyteller alongside Aaron Sorkin, Gretchen Carlson and Troye Sivan. Baz is a creative visionary with a body of work that embodies everything Vivid Ideas is about - celebrating those who push creative boundaries, tell stories that challenge the status quo and drive change for good. Both he and Catherine Martin personify Sydney style and creativity."

Baz Luhrmann said "I grew up in a very small town in regional NSW. When I was 15 years old I used to come to the city and watch movies, and now I am back in Sydney talking about movies. There's even one opening tonight - Elvis. It's home for me and I just feel so comfortable being here. It's so wonderful to be part of Vivid Sydney."

Appearing on the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Elvis tonight at the State Theatre Sydney included Baz Luhrmann and the stars of Elvis including Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, who stars as Priscilla Presley.

To book tickets for Vivid Sydney events and performances, and for more information on the program go to www.vividsydney.com. Get social using @vividsydney vividsydney.

Media Contact:

Wayne Mitcham, Destination NSW

E: wayne@amio.nz

P: +64 21 499 550

Related Images











Image 1: Baz Luhrmann, Olivia DeJonge, Austin Butler, and Tom Hanks





Premiere of Elvis at the State Theatre, Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: Destination NSW

















Image 2: Tom Hanks





Elvis Premiere at the State Theatre, Sydney Australia. Photo credit: Destination NSW

















Image 3: Austin Butler & Olivia DeJonge





Elvis Premiere at the State Theatre, Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: Destination NSW

















Image 4: Baz Luhrmann & Tom Hanks





Premiere of Elvis at the State Theatre, Sydney Australia. Photo credit: Destination NSW

















Image 5: Baz Luhrmann speaking at Vivid Sydney 2022 Ideas





Photo credit: Destination NSW









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment