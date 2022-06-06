

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries (MRO.L) has entered into an agreement to sell its Ergotron business, to funds managed by The Sterling Group for total consideration of approximately $650 million, payable in cash on completion. Melrose will later announce how it intends to use the net proceeds from the disposal. Ergotron is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of ergonomic products for use in a variety of working, learning and healthcare environments.



Simon Peckham, Chief Executive of Melrose, said: 'The sale of Ergotron is the final step in our Nortek ownership cycle, capping what has been a very successful acquisition for Melrose shareholders. We will have more than doubled shareholders' equity investment in Nortek and have transformed the businesses themselves.'







