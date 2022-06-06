Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "FLYNF" as of the opening of the market on May 31, 2022. The Company's common shares are eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLYN.

Investors can find real-time level 2 FLYNF quotes at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FLYNF/overview.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel mining and exploration company, which was spun out from Silver Elephant Mining Corp in January 2022. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel sulphide project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

