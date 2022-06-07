Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce the initiation of an exploration program today at its Zen-Whoberi Copper-Cobalt-Platinum-Palladium Project in Quebec.

The reconnaissance program ("Current Work Program"), beginning June 6, 2022, aims to confirm historical work on the property and will consist of:

A soil sampling program of approximately 1,000 soil samples on a 25-metre-spaced grid

Stripping

Blasting

Trenching

Mapping

A lithogeochemical outcrop sampling

With the Current Work Program, Infinity Stone is working towards confirming and expanding the historical work programs from 2006 and 2007 by Quinto Resources Inc. ("Quinto").

Historical results with highlighted intervals including 0.57% Cu over 22.8 metres and 1.27% Cu over 3.8 metres from a single geophysical anomaly.

Gold, platinum, and palladium encountered in historical drilling and trenching by Quinto, including 1.1g/t Au over 1.2 metres and 0.8 g/t Pt over 1.06 metres in hole CB-06-05, and several trench grab samples including T06-11 yielding 5.07% Cu, 0.59g/t Au, 3.9g/t Pt and 0.2g/t Pd.

Numerous parallel geophysical anomalies, most of which remain untested.

The Company intends to further leverage new data and results to work towards a comprehensive drill program later this year.

"We are excited to announce our first work program of Summer 2022 as we look to further develop our expanding portfolio of battery metal projects. The Zen-Whoberi Project has promising historical work completed in the past and we hope to confirm and further expand on this in the immediate short-term, with the ultimate goal of a larger scale exploration project later this year," said Infinity Stone CEO, Zayn Kalyan.

The Zen-Whoberi Project is located approximately 300km from Glencore Canada's ("Glencore") Horne Smelter, located in Rouyn-Noranda, QC, Canada's only operating copper smelter, and approximately 270km from Glencore's Canadian Copper Refinery (CCR) in Montreal, QC, Canada's only operating copper refinery.

About The Zen-Whoberi Project

The Zen-Whoberi property is located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec, in the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Mineralization occurs within a skarn and as disseminated sulphides (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and bornite) in calcosilicate rocks.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rémi Charbonneau, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

