UFC to Make History in Singapore with UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA
UFC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
In the ultra-competitive light heavyweight division, UFC champion Glover Teixeira will make his first title defense since winning the belt with a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. Standing across the Octagon will be first-time title contender Jiri Prochazka who earned his shot with back-to-back KOs of Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut and later Dominick Reyes.
UFC WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
2020 FIGHT OF THE YEAR REMATCH
China's first UFC world champion, No. 1 ranked strawweight Zhang Weili, will rematch former UFC world strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. This contender's bout in the ultra-competitive strawweight division is a highly anticipated rematch of their first encounter in 2020 that was awarded Fight of the Year.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape
- Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev
- Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi vs Josh Culibao
- Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun
- Featherweight: Maheshate vs Steve Garcia
- Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews
- Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa
- Women's Strawweight: Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez
- Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond
- Women's Bantamweight: Ramona Pascual vs Joselyn Edwards
A thrilling Fight Week of action builds up to the event which includes the start of ROAD TO UFC, the most significant opportunity for Asia's top MMA prospects. ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking "win and advance" tournament for 32 mixed martial arts athletes who will compete in four men's weight classes, and each of the four division's winners will be awarded a UFC contract. The opening round will take place across two days during Fight week for UFC 275 in the Octagon at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for later this year.
UFC 275 FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE
- June 9: ROAD TO UFC, Episodes 1 & 2
- June 10: ROAD TO UFC, Episodes 3 & 4
- June 10: UFC 275 Weigh Ins
- June 12: UFC 275: TEXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA
