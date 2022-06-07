bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Recognizes Tremendous Demand for Product Launch Locally: More Than 24,000 Sample Reservations from Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I50)(WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, dairy alternatives brand, bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)"), has received tremendous interest for its Moodrink with over 24,000 online reservations to receive their first order.

So far, the Company has received a total of 24,193 online sign ups from consumers opting to reserve a Moodrink. This is an incredible response from consumers, as it shows there is tremendous interest in a unique dairy alternative like ours and the Company believes its unique products go beyond targeting just vegan consumers. Subscribers will also receive future product alerts, letting them know when new flavours of Moodrink are available, or when new products such as cheese, ice cream and butter are launching. This will play a valuable role in the Company's future marketing efforts as it allows the company to target consumers with specific buying preferences and engage its audience to build the brand.

The Company views the local Canadian market as a market study, and values the exceptional demand as a unique success story. With Canadian consumers having similar buying patterns to Americans, there is significant evidence to show there is a desire for great tasting, premium dairy replacement products in North America and globally.

With the commercial launch of the product weeks away, the Company believes it can turn most of these subscribers into repeat customers who will continue to purchase Moodrink on a regular basis and will look to buy bettermoo(d)'s new products once available.

Furthermore, bettermoo(d) received outstanding reception at this year's Vancouver's Planted Expo (the "Expo") with over three thousand (3000) attendees showing great interest and trying Moodrink taster samples. The Planted Expo is Canada's premier sustainable, vegan & vegetarian event enabling companies across the country to showcase their vegan, holistic, non-GMO, or organic products. The event brings together the benefits of living a plant-based and sustainable lifestyle. The Company believes the large number of participants showing interest in the Company's flagship product, along with the enormous number of online reservations for Moodrink, indicate a promising future for bettermoo(d) both in Canada and abroad.

"We are thrilled with the number of people who have signed up to receive our product. The positive response we have had from customers who resonate with our mission, and want our product, has been enormous. I believe this signifies that we will be extremely popular once we get on shelves not just with the Moodrink but also with our other product lines once launched. Based on the positive feedback we have received, we feel that we could turn most of these 24,000 subscribers into lifelong bettermoo(d) customers," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d) Holdings."

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

