Scientists in Sweden have developed an ACIGS solar cell with hydrogen-doped indium oxide (IOH) transparent back contacts and silver alloying to increase the absorber bandgap energy. The device achieved an efficiency of 12.0%, an open-circuit voltage of 835 mV, a short-circuit current of 22.1 mA?cm2, and a fill factor of 65.2%.Researchers from the Uppsala University in Sweden have fabricated a silver-based copper, indium, gallium and selenium (ACIGS) thin-film solar cell relying either on indium tin oxide (ITO) transparent back contacts or hydrogen-doped indium oxide (IOH). "The cell can be used ...

