GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced its global sustainability efforts have earned a silver rating from EcoVadis. When compared to other technology services businesses, GlobalLogic ranked in the top 27th percentile. The achievement is a testament to GlobalLogic's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and supporting its customers in achieving their sustainability goals.

GlobalLogic nurtures a culture built on the tenets of sustainability: Environment, Social Capital, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Additionally, the role of digital engineering is rapidly evolving to help organizations make digital experiences sustainable, equitable, and inclusive. Software technology will power next-generation solutions that will create new business opportunities while creating greater good for the planet and humanity. To that end, EcoVadis is one important step in codifying GlobalLogic's position and practices in sustainability.

"As a trusted partner to many of the world's leading companies, we're part of their ecosystem. By extension, their ambitious sustainability goals for their products and services become ours as well," said Joshua Abramson, GlobalLogic's Head of Sustainability. "The EcoVadis Silver rating is an important milestone in our consistent effort to perform sustainable work that benefits our clients and society. We'll continue to implement practices that reinforce these objectives."

Since GlobalLogic's acquisition by Hitachi Ltd., the company has joined one of the most mature sustainability initiatives among global corporations. Hitachi considers UN-established Sustainable Development Goals crucial to realizing a sustainable society and improving people's quality of life.

EcoVadis is one the most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings worldwide, making it the optimal independent group to rank GlobalLogic's related impact. Its survey takes a precise view of sustainability initiatives through four categories: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis requires detailed documentation and proof for all considered criteria.

