Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has engaged Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta") to lead a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (1/2) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the date that is twelve (12) months from the Closing Date, as defined herein. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The Common Shares and the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws and the certificates evidencing the Common Shares and the Warrants will bear a legend to that effect. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022 or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, except Quebec, and such other jurisdictions within and outside of Canada as are agreed to by the Company. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

About Ascenta Finance Corp.

Ascenta Finance, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is an Exempt Market Dealer registered in the provinces of BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Ascenta connects qualified investors with quality companies that provide compelling investment opportunities with significant upside potential.

For more information on the Company, pease email investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

To express an interest in participating in the Offeirng, please contact Marshall Farris at Ascenta Finance Corp. (marshall@ascentafinance.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

