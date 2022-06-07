Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces Global Distribution Agreement With Leading Wireless Distributor Richardson RFPD

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced a distribution agreement that enables Richardson RFPD, a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets, to sell Peraso's RF products on a global basis.

Peraso's product offerings include the PERSPECTUS and PRO module product families, a new generation of integrated 60GHz modules operating in the unlicensed 57-71 GHz V-band spectrum and enabling rapid deployment in both private and public 5G applications. These module families allow for the ability to select multiple different performance levels that best meet the application's requirements and configuration. As a result, these modules also eliminate the risk of designing multiple mmWave modules to shorten time to market.

Peraso supports a variety of applications, including Fixed Wireless, which has achieved over 25km range, Fixed Wireless Access with Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) support, and Immersive Video and Factory Automation. Peraso's modules are easy to integrate with a USB3.0 interface for data and system control and drivers for Linux and Windows OS.

"We are thrilled to be working with Richardson RFPD," stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Richardson RFPD not only assists customers with component selection, but, due to their deep technical expertise, they also support customers with system integration, from antennas all the way to the data converters, and even to the FPGA."

Richardson RFPD's technical resources and capabilities include:

260 customer-facing staff

45 FAEs

8 RF engineering labs

Worldwide stocking locations

Tremendous RF design experience

Deep market knowledge

For more information on Peraso products, go to the Richardson RFPD product page: LINK

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. PERSPECTUS is a trademark of Peraso Inc.

