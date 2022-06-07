ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Digital's CEO To Present "Metaverse" at "Avenue Innovation Event 2022"

3rd Annual Event Explores Innovation in Leadership on June 16, 2022

CALGARY, AB, / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced that its CEO, Trevor Doerksen, is presenting at the the 3rd annual Avenue Innovation Event on June 16, 2022. The event celebrates innovations, leadership, new economy, and the future of food. Doerksen's session, from 1:40 to 2:30 PM, on Metaverse market, Metaverse marketing, Metaverse technology, and next steps in the Metaverse includes a question and answer session. The event's sessions include: innovation and leadership, Metaverse, food of the future, cryptocurrency, and carbon innovation.

"We are excited that Avenue magazine has gathered such a great line-up of speakers on innovation, leadership, technology, the new economy, and yes, the future of food," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked World of Running. "Food powers our innovations, achievements, and top performances. So, I'm thrilled that the agenda includes innovations in food production, retail, and manufacturing - not all the land in Klocked World can be sporting goods stores."

Additional event speakers and panelists include:

Olympian and founder of Great Traits Academy Mark Tewksbury

Academy Mark Tewksbury Fashion brand founder Emma May of Sophie Grace

Mount Royal's Director for the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ray DePaul

Kevin Krausert CEO and co-founder of Avatar Innovations

Brad Perry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development

Cryptocurrency session from Dr. David G. Dick, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Fellow of the Canadian Centre for Advanced Leadership in Business (CCAL) at the University of Calgary

Kylie Woods, Founder, Chic Geek

Charles Buchanan, CEO, Technology Helps

Salima Shivji, Executive Director and Board Director of Movement51

Käthe Lemon, President, RedPoint Media & Marketing Solutions

Umair Pervez, Workforce of the Future

Full schedule and ticket information are now available.

When ePlay Digital's team started building the Klocked app in 2020, there was no way to know how this platform would contribute to the Metaverse; no way to understand that the team was also building a World, a real-estate platform, NFTs, shopping malls, and a streaming sports network. Technology, standards, the global and connected vision of the Metaverse, 3D, augmented reality, blockchain, and gamification converge to help ensure leaders and innovators can participate in what many believe is the next generation of the Internet - the Metaverse.

Tickets are now available for the Avenue Innovation Event sponsored by Alberta Innovates , Calgary Economic Development, Mount Royal University , Great Traits, East Village , and Platform Calgary .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the, award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.fun . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

Trevor Doerksen

(310) 684-3857?

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704009/ePlay-Digitals-CEO-To-Present-Metaverse-at-Avenue-Innovation-Event-2022