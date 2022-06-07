Tizeti names Emmanuel Ikazoboh as new Chairman, appoints new board members

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tizeti Network Limited, West Africa's pioneer solar-based internet service provider has today, announced the appointment of Emmanuel Ikazoboh as its Board Chairman.



Emmanuel Ikazoboh is the immediate past Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Chairman of ARM Pensions Managers Limited (Pensions Fund Administrators), and is the International Vice Chairman at International Institute for Sustainable Development, Canada. He is an independent/Non-Executive Director for Nampak Packaging Limited South Africa and Dangote Cement Plc.

He was appointed Administrator of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and helped transform the Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), and was responsible for restructuring the management, equities market, stock brokerage processes, and corporate governance structure of both entities to create an enviable Stock Exchange in Africa.

"Tizeti's growing market share in the unlimited internet market in Nigeria provides huge opportunities to tackle digital exclusion for millions in the region. The company's impact over the last nine years and ongoing transformation reveal the opportunities ahead, especially in a digital economy. Tizeti has a deserved reputation for its innovative products and disruptive approach, and I look forward to serving as its Board Chairman", said Ikazoboh.

Emmanuel Ikazoboh has held previous roles as the Chairman/CEO of Deloitte West & Central Africa; Managing Partner for Deloitte Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), and Client Service Director for Deloitte Africa. He also served as Partner of Deloitte & Touche in Dartford UK and brings an international perspective to Tizeti's business. He is a Member of the Presidential Committee for the restructuring of the Nigerian Government Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions and the reduction of the cost of governance.

He holds an MBA in Financial Management from Manchester University Business School, is certified as a UK Certified Accountant, and holds Fellowships at the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and the Nigeria Institute of Chartered Accountants.

The other new members of the Tizeti board include Engr. Okechukwu Obiagwu and Patricia Aiyedun. Okechukwu Obiagwu is an Electrical/Electronic Engineer with significant experience in the oil and gas industry. He previously worked at Halliburton Energy Service for 19 years and rose to Senior Leadership as the Country Manager for the Wireline and Perforating division, before he explored his interests in alternative/clean energy, oil and gas services, and eCommerce. He is a graduate of Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt.

Patricia Aiyedun is the Chief Financial Officer at inq. Digital (previously Vodacom Business Africa) and has 16 years of broad experience in professional service. Her experience covers due diligence on M&A transactions, financial reporting, auditing, and advisory. She previously worked as a Senior Manager at the Big 4 firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and started her career at Diamond Bank. She obtained her first degree from the University of Ibadan, is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of Nigeria (ACCA), and has acquired numerous certifications.

"Tizeti continues to grow at a fast pace and expanding our board will provide the guidance our leadership team needs to continue to grow the company to fulfill its mission of being Africa's top provider of Internet and Voice. It also helps to increase corporate governance & diversity, improve corporate decision making & strategy at our company, and position Tizeti firmly for the digital economy," said Kendall Ananyi, Chief Executive Officer of Tizeti.

About Tizeti

Tizeti is a fast-growing Wireless Internet service provider in Lagos, Nigeria, delivering high-speed unlimited Wi-Fi Internet access to residential and business customers using wide-area Wi-Fi. Its services are available in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers States. It is also expanding rapidly to other African countries, with successful launches in Accra and Tema, Ghana.

Contact: Temitope Osunrinde)