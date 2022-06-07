Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Technology ESG Conference, June 27-29, 2022, in Palo Alto, CA

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide data-driven insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that it was invited to present at the Cantor Fitzgerald ("Cantor Fitzgerald") Technology ESG Conference, to be held at the Palo Alto Four Seasons, from June 27 through June 29, 2022.

"From ideation to now being an established player, Rekor has a built a strong foundation and is poised for rapid expansion and scale. Showcasing our Company, in-person, to institutional investors is an important opportunity for us to inform and build our shareholder base," said Robert A. Berman, CEO Rekor.

The conference is by invitation-only with attendance reserved for Cantor Fitzgerald institutional clients. Company presenters are selected by the firm's highly regarded equity research analysts. Interested attendees should contact their Cantor Fitzgerald representative to inquire about an invitation.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Formed in 1945, Cantor Fitzgerald is a proven capital markets, investment banking, real estate investment management, debt origination and asset management firm. With over 5,000 institutional clients around the world, Cantor conducts more than $180 trillion financial transactions annually.

Cantor's affiliates include: BGC Partners (BGCP), a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial markets, and Newmark Group (NMRK), a world leader in commercial real estate.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Phil Tortora

REQ for Rekor

rekor@req.co

Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

ir@rekorsystems.com

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704092/Rekor-Systems-to-Present-at-Cantor-Fitzgerald-Technology-ESG-Conference-June-27-29-2022-in-Palo-Alto-CA