

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $27.52 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $33.47 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.95 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $790.20 million from $713.42 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $27.52 Mln. vs. $33.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $790.20 Mln vs. $713.42 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRACKER BARREL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de