Newline Group (Newline) today announced the appointment of Andrew Pecover as its Chief Underwriting Officer. Mr. Pecover joined Newline in 2018 as its Directors Officers Liability Team Leader, and later advanced to the Head of Financial and Professional Lines in 2020, and most recently, Deputy Active Underwriter.

"Andy is a talented individual who has accomplished a great deal since joining us, and has demonstrated his ability to take on increasing levels of responsibility," said Carl Overy, CEO of Newline Group. "His solid leadership, extensive experience and firm commitment to Newline's disciplined underwriting approach will enable us to continue the momentum we've built over the last few years and lead us to new heights."

In this position Mr. Pecover is responsible for the underwriting operations for Newline Syndicate 1218 and Newline Insurance Company Limited across all lines of business including Affinity and Special Risks, Directors Officers Liability, Financial Institutions and Commercial Crime, Liability, Life Sciences and Clinical Trials, Medical Malpractice, Professional Indemnity, Space and Cargo Specie.

With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Pecover's background spans multiple roles across Lloyd's syndicates, brokerage firms and a managing general agency. He is based in London and reports to Mr. Overy.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. Headquartered in London, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada and Latin America, Newline Group underwrites international casualty, cargo and specialty lines of business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com.

