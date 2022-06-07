Good Hemp, Inc: Good Hemp's New CEO Provides Post-Merger Update, Discusses New Business Focus and Strategies

SPRING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Effective May 11, 2022, Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP) completed the acquisition of Petro X Solutions, Inc., the manufacturer of hydrocarbon and other cleaner/degreaser products and experienced a change in control at the closing of the acquisition. GHMP's Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to the acquisition's closing may be found here. Following the closing, GHMP relocated its corporate headquarters to Spring, Texas.

Corporate Name Change. The Board of Directors and a majority of shareholders have approved a corporate name change to "Accredited Solutions, Inc." During June 2022, application will be made to FINRA for approval and implementation of the name change. The effective date of the name change will be announced, once determined.

Shareholder Update . The Company's newly appointed CEO, Dr. Ron F. Sickels, will lead its shift in focus to operations within new markets providing accredited technologies based on industry protocol, standards, and specifications. Since our Natural Resources play an important role in our lives as we know it, we must be good stewards of how we use and preserve them:

blending the old with the new through alternative energy solution programs, products, and services with an emphasis on the lowest carbon footprint possible;

micro-grid design with integration of solar and wind energy storage technologies, monitoring, software, and controls;

packaging, producing, and distributing electricity in an environmentally-conscious manner to all energy user markets;

power system integration, distribution, packaging, and production;

technology development and production of alternative fuels and energy with low carbon footprint: biofuels, ethanol, biomass, and hydrogen;

water preservation and remediation technologies;

land-based, water, and air environmental cleanup programs, products, and services; and

growing an internal sales organization to drive sales of such programs, products, and services by integrating current energy resources.

Dr. Sickels' 35-year career as an entrepreneur has included building teams and businesses focused on reducing environmental issues facing our fuel producers, engine manufactures, power packagers, and consumers. Each has had to conform to a cleaner, safer, and stable environment. Fuels are produced to stringent specifications and environmental standards, stored in regulated storage systems and infrastructure, consumed by engines designed to burn such fuels for performance, efficiency, economy, ecology, reliability, and redundancy, emitting a regulated tier level emission aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Utilizing science, engineering principles, and housekeeping practices to tackle what causes such pollutants to our environment has led to Dr. Sickels and colleagues having been awarded numerous process and product patents in the industries mentioned.

Dr. Sickels stated, "First, I want to express my gratitude for being presented with this opportunity to build a successful, first-class organization for our shareholders. Now, our company's business development strategy is, indeed, rooted in the liquid and gaseous fuels industry. However, over a relatively short period of time, we intend to deliver an array of products and services that blend, if you will, the fossil fuels model with the alternative energy model, with a firm belief that 'net zero' is an achievable goal.

"We believe the fossil fuel industry has realized that it can be better at reducing its impact on the environment and is looking for ways to accomplish just that. This is where the acquisition of Petro X Solutions with its green cleaning technologies, namely PetroXstream, will serve as an excellent starting point for us. Initially, we intend to take PetroXstream and demonstrate its ability to cost-effectively clean up the on-site hydrocarbons and to improve the management of wastewater.

"We intend to pursue a growth-through-acquisitions strategy with an emphasis on the technologies and industries mentioned in this release, as a means of accelerating our ability to uplist to Nasdaq®."

Dr. Sickels appeared on the March 21, 2022, edition of the WorldOil.com Podcast, An Introduction to the World of Oilfield Electrification Technology. In this wide-ranging discussion, Dr. Sickels offers insight into the markets that the Company seeks to exploit and the opportunities that lie within.

About GHMP

With the recent acquisition of Petro X Solutions, Inc., the Company has shifted its business focus to fossil fuel clean-up products and services; technologies involved in packaging, distributing, and using electricity in all energy segments; micro-grid design that integrates alternative energy sources and construction; micro-grid control software development; energy storage systems; power system integration and distribution; and growing an internal sales organization to drive sales of products and services.

Additionally, the Company's Diamond Creek brand of ionized 9.5pH high alkaline spring water continues to be produced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and is sold in over 1,000 retail locations and online. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

