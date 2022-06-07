Smart Honored as Fintech Company of the Year and Best Tech Recruiter by the 2022 Global Business Tech Awards

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Smart , a leading global retirement technology provider, has been recognized as Fintech Company of the Year and Best Tech Recruiter by the 2022 Global Business Tech Awards . The awards celebrate Smart's innovative use of technology to transform global retirement savings and its skilled in-house team, who has demonstrated their dedication to recruiting and retaining top IT talent.

Smart achieved many milestones in the past year, leading to its title as Fintech Company of the Year. In 2021, Smart secured a $228M Series D funding round , adding Chrysalis Investments as an investor, alongside J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Link Group, Legal & General, Natixis and DWS Group. Smart has expanded its footprint globally, recently appointing Rowena Humphreys as Sustainability Director , Angela Lester-Morrow as Head of Fiduciary Oversight , and Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel . By acquiring Stadion Money Management in the U.S., Smart also welcomed 40-plus professionals to its team. Continuing its momentum, Smart's technology platform supports over one million savers, and is growing fast.

Powering Smart's growth is its in-house 'recruitment firm', led by its Director of Talent Martin Warner, and supported by a Head of Talent, Head of Tech Recruitment and three full-time recruiters, globally, as well as a Head of HR and HR Coordinator in the U.S. This small, agile team has allowed Smart to grow from two co-founders in 2015 to more than 700 associates across the globe. In total, more than 300 team members specialize in Engineering or UX.

Will Wynne, Group Managing Director and Co-Founder, said:

"Smart is a technology business. We are using our purpose built-technology to bring innovation and transformation to a marketplace that has been slow to embrace change. Put simply, we make saving for retirement digital, simple and intuitive. Our competitive advantage is our people. Their hard work has made us an international fintech success story. What they do translates to better financial outcomes in retirement around the world."

Jodan Ledford, CEO of Smart in the U.S., said:

"This award is a testament to our people-first philosophy. We're proud of the passion of our global colleagues, which collectively help us recruit and grow our presence globally. Their hard work and dedication is driving meaningful change for retirement savers on a global scale."

About Smart

Smart is a global savings and investments technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings and financial well-being, across all generations, around the world.

Smart partners with financial institutions (including broker-dealers, RIAs, retirement providers, insurers, recordkeepers, asset managers, banks) and financial advisers to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, customized, and cost-efficient.

Smart, founded in the UK, operates in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East with close to a million savers entrusting over $5 billion in assets on the platform. Smart supports its clients with a 700 strong global team and saw over 2,000% growth in assets on its platform since 2018.

Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, the Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments, and DWS Group are all investors to date in Smart.

