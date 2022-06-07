Kushki, the Payment Platform, is the New Latam's Unicorn with US$1.5 Billion Valuation

The extension of its Series B fundraising brings the total amount of the round up to $186 Million.

The new funds will be used to accelerate product development in support of its mission to Connect LatAm through Payments.

The growth over the years demonstrates Kushki's momentum and resilience despite a challenging global environment and obstacles traditionally associated with Latin America.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Kushki, the payment technology company that connects LatAm through payments, today announced a $100 million extension of its Series B fundraising at a valuation north of a billion dollars. The latest round includes participation from new and existing investors including Kaszek Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, SoftBank Latin America Fund and DILA Capital among others, and brings the total amount raised in the combined Series B to $186 million.

Kushki has established itself as a key payment player in the region with the latest investment following a year where Kushki reported 200% growth in 2021. "Reaching this milestone in times of historical economic uncertainty speaks to the quality and resilience of our entire team and the enormous Latin American talent that exists in the region", says Aron Schwarzkopf, CEO and co-founder of Kushki.

Kushki's world-class payment platform helps businesses across the region to reduce the cost and complexity of payments online while improving acceptance rates and reducing fraud. Today, the company employs 750 people, operates in 5 countries, and leverages local teams to deliver customized solutions for clients in each country.

The new funds will be used to accelerate Kushki's development of a modern payment infrastructure for Latin America that facilitates payment transactions of any type in any country. This infrastructure will play a key role in accelerating digital transformation and economic growth in the region by enabling businesses to grow faster online and driving consumer adoption of digital payments.

"We are excited to continue backing the entire Kushki team. Over the past few years, they have shown an outstanding ability to execute and to attract the best customers and talent in the region. We believe Kushki is just getting started in its mission to connect LatAm with efficient digital payments," says Hernan Kazah, Managing Partner at Kaszek, Kushki investor since early 2020.

About Kushki:

Kushki, the world-class payment platform that connects Latin America through payments, helps businesses reduce the cost and complexity of payments online while improving acceptance rates and reducing fraud. With less than a decade of existence. Kushki operates locally in 5 countries and leverages local teams to deliver customized solutions for clients in each country.

