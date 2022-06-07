Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
Berlin
07.06.22
20:34 Uhr
0,013 Euro
-0,003
-16,67 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
07.06.2022 | 15:22
Eve Sleep plc: Public Opening Position Disclosure by a party to an offer

DJ Eve Sleep plc: PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 07-Jun-2022 / 13:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                                         Eve sleep 
                                                      plc 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
                                                      N/A 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and 
beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:           Eve sleep 
                                                      plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                              OFFEREE 
(e) Date position held: 
                                                      6 June 2022 
 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other  N/A 
party to the offer? 
 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 

Class of relevant security: 
                                          Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each 
 
                                          Interests   Short positions 
                                          Number    % Number     % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  NIL     - NIL      - 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                          NIL     - NIL      - 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: NIL     - NIL      - 
 
                                          NIL     - NIL      - 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 
Eve sleep plc Directors 
 
 a. The following directors of eve sleep plc and their connected persons have the interests in eve sleep plc 
  set out below: 
Director      Position       Number of ordinary   Percentage holding of eve sleeps plc's issued share 
                     shares         capital 
Cheryl Calverley  CEO         368,004         0.1339% 
Tim Parfitt     CFO         1,027,048        0.3738% 
Mike Lloyd     Non-Executive    2,300,000        0.8371% 
          Chairman 
James Sturrock   Non-Executive    2,697,194        0.9817% 
Thomas       Non-Executive    0            0.0000% 
Enraght-Moony 
Masood Choudhry   Non-Executive    100,000         0.0363% b. The following directors of eve sleep plc have rights to the scheme interests set out below: 
Director       Position   No. of options (as at 31 Dec 2021) Date of Grant  Exercise Price 
Cheryl Calverley   CEO      262,500              1 April 2019   0.1p 
                  300,000              17 February 2020 0.1p 
                  1,500,000             1 June 2020   0.1p 
                  2,250,000             1 June 2020   0.1p 
                  400,000              28 June 2021   0.1p 
Tim Parfitt     CFO      2,000,000             17 December 2019 0.1p 
                  200,000              28 June 2021   0.1p 
James Sturrock    Non-Executive 916,667              29 March 2019  0.1p 
                  916,667              17 December 2019 0.1p 
Thomas Enraght-Moony Non-Executive 180,000              1 April 2019   0.1p c. The following interests are held by persons deemed to be acting in concert with eve sleep plc: None

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the 
disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)       NO 
Date of disclosure: 7 June 2022 
Contact name:    Tim Parfitt 
Telephone number:  +44 (0) 7900 194 814

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 166762 
EQS News ID:  1370257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2022 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
