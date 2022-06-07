Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") invites everyone that is attending this year's PDAC convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention, to visit Purepoint's booth 2636 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion.

The PDAC 2022 Convention will take place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from June 13 - 15, 2022.

Purepoint's management team look forward to meet anyone in person to discuss the upcoming exploration plans that include:

Drilling at Red Willow to resume in September following up on the last program's final hole OSP22-15 which encountered numerous structures with hematite alteration and silicification representing a highly prospective setting for uranium deposition.

Time allowing, the Company expects to complete the Fall drill season in early November at Turnor Lake, testing numerous initial targets including the Serin Zone that resides on trend with IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit.

In June, Purepoint will carry out a deep sensing ZTEM airborne geophysical survey over the Hook Lake, Carter Corridor to further refine drill targets in anticipation of a follow-up drill program.

An airborne gravity survey is planned in June over the Carson Lake and Russell South projects. These surveys have proven valuable in identifying alteration zones that can refine drill targets when viewed in tandem with existing historic work.

In July, an airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey will be conducted over the MillKey, JebRaven, MidBear and CollinEagle projects (collectively referred to the Tabbernor Projects). The survey will help identify structural splays off of the North/South trending Tabbernor structure as well as associated graphitic conductor targets in the area.

Purepoint is fully funded to carry on the work outline herein.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

