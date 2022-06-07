Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Twiik AB (282/22)

With effect from June 08, 2022, the unit rights in Twiik AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: TWIIK UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018014086 Order book ID: 259402 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 08, 2022, the paid subscription units in Twiik AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: TWIIK BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018014094 Order book ID: 259401 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB