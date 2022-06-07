Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
WKN: A3CPVB ISIN: SE0015797352 Ticker-Symbol: 6XF 
Frankfurt
07.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,098 Euro
+0,001
+1,03 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2022 | 16:05
148 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Twiik AB (282/22)

With effect from June 08, 2022, the unit rights in Twiik AB will be traded on
First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June
17, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   TWIIK UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018014086              
Order book ID:  259402                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 08, 2022, the paid subscription units in Twiik AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   TWIIK BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018014094              
Order book ID:  259401                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
