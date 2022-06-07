DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-Jun-2022 / 14:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") has been notified that Sarah Miller, a person closely associated ("PCA") with Robin Miller, a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") sold 19,702 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 6 June 2022 at a share price of GBP12.2800 to fund building works at their home.

This notification is made under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR").

The form for this transaction, as required under MAR, follows:

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Sarah Miller (PCA of Robin Miller) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP12.2800 19,702 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP12.2800 19,702 GBP241,940.56 e) Date of the transaction 6 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Lisa Flury

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 07500 827 400

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 166763 EQS News ID: 1370293 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

