Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
07.06.22
17:20 Uhr
14,100 Euro
-0,200
-1,40 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,10014,40007.06.
Dow Jones News
07.06.2022 | 16:16
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-Jun-2022 / 14:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") has been notified that Sarah Miller, a person closely associated ("PCA") with Robin Miller, a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") sold 19,702 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 6 June 2022 at a share price of GBP12.2800 to fund building works at their home.

This notification is made under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR").

The form for this transaction, as required under MAR, follows:

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Sarah Miller (PCA of Robin Miller) 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                      PCA 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                             Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                             2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial                   Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code                        ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     Sale of shares 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                         GBP12.2800    19,702 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                        Aggregate   Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume                        Price     Volume  Total 
 
       -Price                              GBP12.2800   19,702  GBP241,940.56 
e)      Date of the transaction                      6 June 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction                     XLON

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Lisa Flury

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 07500 827 400

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  166763 
EQS News ID:  1370293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2022 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.