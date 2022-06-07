Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2022 | 16:17
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WHR Group, Inc. Becomes WHR Global

Global Employee Relocation Management Company Operates Under New Name to Reflect Global Presence

MILWAUKEE, June 07, 2022(WHR), a leader in the global employee relocation industry, announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as WHR Global (WHR). This name change reflects how WHR has grown from being a US relocation management company to a global mobility brand, with offices also in Singapore and Switzerland. WHR's global expansion was critical to serve its clients' ever-growing needs for worldwide global relocation services.

The Switzerland office supports clients and their transferees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while the Singapore office supports the Asia-Pacific region. These international offices provide a range of services including pre-assignment, transition, on assignment and repatriation services to multi-language expatriate transferees. Overseas staff bring a variety of foreign languages including French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Malayalam, Lithuanian, Russian, Bahasa, Malay and Mandarin. Along with its U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., WHR helps some of the largest global organizations and has relocated hundreds of thousands of employees to over 120 countries worldwide. WHR specializes in providing each expatriate with a dedicated relocation team, white glove service and 24/7 availability for their entire relocation journey.

WHR CEO Roger Thrun believes it's a client obsession that has helped WHR become so successful. "We always make sure the client and their transferees come first. We believe that working in our clients' best interests pays big benefits," says Thrun. "Our number one objective is to provide the very best service that our clients and their employees will ever receive. Our niche is to make employees happier and more productive through a really stressful time in their lives by providing superior relocation services."

This name rebranding does not change WHR's ownership since its founding in 1994. As an independent organization, WHR does not have affiliations or partnerships with other organizations which allows WHR to act as a fiduciary to its clients. This ensures only the highest quality supply chain partners are utilized.

About WHR Global
About WHR Global

Media Contact: Mindy Stroiman, Corporate Writer
Mindy.Stroiman@whrg.com
262.523.7510


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
