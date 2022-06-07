Rackspace Technology, Inc.: acQyr eXchange (QX) Strategically Engages Rackspace Technology to Evolve the Public Exchange for Gamer Rewards

The QX online Partner Portal is for game developers and publishers to stream, process, and analyze events for offering rewards and incentives to gamers

SAN ANTONIO, June 07, 2022(QX) has strategically engaged with Onica, by Rackspace Technology, to design and develop enhancements to the QX Partner Portal to stream, process, and analyze events for offering rewards and incentives to gamers, based on game publisher monetization goals.

QX is a first-of-its-kind public exchange that tracks and manages the rewards that gamers acquire online and redeem them for cash. The QX platform includes the Partner Portal for game developers and publishers to onboard their games and a QX mobile app for gamers.

The QX platform for mobile and online game publishers enables increased gameplay, improves player retention, and grows revenue by providing a superior solution for exchanging and redeeming issued rewards. QX provides unique benefits to publishers by providing a new revenue stream and helping improve their return on investment. For gamers, the platform allows them to own all earned rewards from participating games and exchange those rewards for cash on the QX mobile app.

Rackspace Technology is building a streaming data processing system capable of injecting data streamed from a large volume of QX partners. This includes developing a robust CI/CD pipeline that includes Branch Structure, Automatic/Manual Approval Process, Customer-driven Deployment Strategy, Streaming Data Processing System, an enhanced Partner Portal, as well as Services and Methods to retain historical data. Additionally, Rackspace will deploy necessary databases, APIs, and required AWS infrastructure for the platform to scale optimally to millions of users across the globe.

"The project with Rackspace Technology is a critical milestone for QX to raise additional funding and move into the next phase of our product launch," said Jim Mulford, Founder and CEO of QX. "With the Rackspace Technology AWS implementation, we will be better positioned in the market to support both gamers and game publishers with real-life rewards-driven incentives for achieving specific goals in games."

"Our partnership with QX demonstrates our expertise in supporting the evolving gaming rewards Industry," said, Subroto Mukerji, President, Americas Region for Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Technology is strategically positioned to support customers on all aspects of their AWS cloud adoption journey. Our work with QX to implement, design, and develop an enhanced online Partner Portal to help implement their gaming rewards platform for gamers further demonstrates the Rackspace Technology AWS expertise."

About acQyr eXchange, developed by Denver-based Targeted Shopping Solutions, Inc, is the first public exchange to track and manage the digital assets

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@Rackspace.com