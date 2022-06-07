The "Kosovo Beverages Consumption Trends and Forecasts Tracker, Q4 2021 (Dairy and Soy Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks in Kosovo is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry performance and developments on a quarterly basis, covering:

Top line consumption volumes for Q4-2021 vs Q4-2020, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2021 provisional data and 2022 forecasts for all beverage categories

Carbonates consumption data for Q4-2021 vs Q4-2020, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2021 provisional data and 2022 forecasts split by regular vs low calorie, and key flavor

An economic mood indicator with an at a glance assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs brands and price trends

Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for full year 2021

Gain an in-depth understanding of the most up-to-date trends in the Kosovo beverage industry to support and enhance your strategic planning

Investigate the latest quarterly and emerging annual trends in Kosovo to back your marketing initiatives

Analyze the latest beverage category 2022 forecast projections to make well-informed decisions on the outlook in the marketplace for your company

View a selection of the key quarterly new soft drinks product launches and identify competitor activity

Access a quarterly Special Focus on a current industry 'hot topic' offering qualitative insight from local consultants to determine opportunities for product innovation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Category Historic and Forecast Trends and New Products

Soft Drinks

Hot Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

Dairy Soy Drinks Milk Alternatives

2. Data Tables

3. Product Definitions

4. Forecasting Methodology

