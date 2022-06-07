Agravitae, Inc: Agravitae Introduces A New Premium Indulgence With The World's First Graviola-infused Coffee Bars

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Announcing an indulgent new way to enjoy a rich, creamy cup of coffee in a convenient bar form that rivals the most premium chocolate bar in taste and texture. Agravitae, an industry-leading supplier and marketer of graviola-infused luxury health, wellness and skincare products, has launched the world's first line of Graviola-Infused Coffee Bars .

A treasured superfood of the tropics, graviola fruit is rich in vitamins and antioxidants. However, this delicate fruit is largely unknown in the U.S. because it can't withstand the rigors of transport. By freeze drying the vine-ripened fruit to preserve as many of its nutrients as possible, Agravitae can now bring graviola's nutritional goodness to U.S. consumers.

Available in Espresso and Latte flavors, each premium Graviola-Infused Coffee Bar is made from 100% Fair Trade Organic AA Arabica Single Origin Coffee, gently infrared roasted for maximum flavor while preserving coffee's natural antioxidants and nutrients. In addition to graviola's and coffee's nutrients, each 43g Graviola-Infused Coffee Bar also has:

150 mg of caffeine, providing clean energy for mental focus and fat burning.

A low-glycemic sweetener to help boost energy and mental clarity without the jitters.

Agravitae's Graviola-Infused Coffee Bars are non-GMO, gluten-free and soy-free. The Espresso bar is also dairy-free, vegan-friendly and paleo-friendly.

"As with all of our superior-quality products, our Graviola-Infused Coffee Bars are authentic, honest and pure. These are nothing like coffee-flavored sports bars. They are a new, on-trend way to enjoy coffee on-the-go in convenient bar form, reminiscent of chocolate, that's so delicious it's hard to limit yourself to just one. They are also excellent melted into dairy milk or milk substitutes such as soy, hemp or oat milks," says Agravitae founder and Chairman Ken Owen. For additional information about Agravitae, visit www.agravitae.com .

Agravitae is an innovative supplier and marketer of graviola-infused luxury health, wellness, and skincare products. Utilizing a truly holistic product development approach that is steeped in tradition, seeded in science, and motivated by a belief that true health is living in harmony with nature's law, Agravitae's nutrient dense, graviola-infused products are now available to consumers everywhere.

