London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Tech start-up Arbolus is announcing its new A.I based professional networking software that has been developed to enhance the way clients and professionals interact. Founded in 2018, Arbolus connects the most forward thinking businesses like consulting companies, private equity funds and others, to industry professionals that are experts in their fields.

Arbolus' technology helps clients source the right industry professionals, and enables multiple methods of gathering information and unique data points. While market research and alternative data platforms index published information, Arbolus' goal is to make previously offline human knowledge available for the first time.

Arbolus has recently launched ArbolusCanopy, a tool that allows clients to get to their insights much faster. Through its video platform, clients can ask questions to several experts without requiring phone calls. The answers are then transcribed and easily shareable. If a client is still interested to dig deeper on an answer, they can further engage in calls with only the right experts.

The expert network industry exceeded $1.9 Billion in revenues in 2021 generated by over 100 expert networks. The industry has grown by 18% on average since 2015. Like most industries, there was a pandemic-related dip in 2020, but recovered by the end of the year, and year-on-year growth surpassed 20% in 2021.

Expert networks are expected to grow again this year and are poised to surpass $2 Billion by the end of 2022.

In April, the company closed a $15m series-A investment led by Element Ventures alongside existing investors from Fuel Ventures and with the participation of Silicon Valley Bank. Steve Gibson from Element Ventures: "Arbolus are successfully disrupting one of the largest remaining analogue markets. The early client validation has been nothing short of exceptional. The vision, credibility, expertise and passion provided by founders Sam and Will was compelling from our first meeting."

Sam Glasswell, CEO and co-founder of Arbolus said: "The traditional model for knowledge sharing lacks innovation and is cost-prohibitive to scale. At Arbolus we're building a platform that breaks that framework and gives professionals more autonomy. We are driven by the mission of making the world's offline knowledge digitally accessible to a much wider customer base. We want to index the world's human knowledge and make that widely searchable for the first time".

