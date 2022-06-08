Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2022 | 00:05
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Knight Therapeutics: Knight to Present at the 2022 BIO International Convention in San Diego

MONTREAL, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Amal Khouri, Chief Business Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2022 BIO International Convention on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2:45 pm Pacific Time.

Knight's Business Development team will also be participating in BIO's One-on-One Partnering which facilitates meetings with senior biotech executives, business development leaders, and investors from premier firms around the globe.

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world's largest industry gathering and brings together thousands of global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders. The four-day, in-person event includes networking, programming, and partnering opportunities.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.comor www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira SakhiaArvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com (mailto:info@knighttx.com)Email: info@knighttx.com (mailto:info@knighttx.com)
Website: www.gud-knight.com (http://www.gud-knight.com)Website: www.gud-knight.com (http://www.gud-knight.com)

