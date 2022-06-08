LocoSoco Group Plc ("LocoSoco", "LOCO"), the platform that profits from distributing products technologies that contribute to sustainability and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce their partnership with Satera, the UK based technology company bringing next generation charging infrastructure to the global market.

Satera "Changing the World for a Better Future."

Holding substantial IP in charging technologies and working with Siemens AG (world renowned capabilities in manufacturing) on the rollout across the UK.

Satera are deploying Fast Charging infrastructure utilising 44kWH energy delivery systems coupled with a unique business model with consumer and enterprise facing applications that will enable Satera to quickly become an energy provider.

LocoSoco, CEO James Perry commented,

"With government incentives and funding availability now in place there is a window of opportunity to deploy EV charging capabilities throughout the UK and into international markets. LocoSoco's reach, partnerships and distribution networks are here to collaborate with Satera's vision. Satera will provide an opportunity for LocoSoco to further profit with purpose from the deployment of new technologies whilst creating opportunities for job creation and shareholder value LocoSoco's partners will add value to this EV Charging project through AI property reporting technology to search and source high value opportunities for the project. This is an exciting time in the world of EV Charging and LocoSoco is very excited to be part of this journey of mass Electric Vehicle adoption"

About LocoSoco

LocoSoco delivers products and technologies that contribute to economic and environmental sustainability, working within sectors including retail, hospitality, corporate and government organisations.

