Appointments will lead four new product lines for division, holding responsibility for revenue and profit, operations and delivery

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces the appointment of four General Managers to lead its language and content technology product lines, holding responsibility for revenue and profit, operations, research and development, alongside delivery.

The General Managers will report into Thomas Labarthe, President of Language and Content Technology, who will continue to oversee the division.

"In order for us to realize the opportunities ahead of us and make our strategy a reality, we need to continually invest in and develop our portfolio," explains Thomas Labarthe, President of Language and Content Technology. "These appointments within our Language and Content Technology division will ensure that we will be able to continue delivering an outstanding service and continually innovate our technology products in order to support our clients with their language and content challenges."

Mihai Vlad, as General Manager of Language Weaver, will drive the development of RWS's Machine Translation and Linguistic AI technologies. Language Weaver, used by some of the globe's largest businesses, blends cutting-edge neural machine translation technology with human linguistic expertise empowering organizations to communicate without language barriers. Language Weaver is capable of handling 3,000+ language combinations.

Mark Lawyer, as General Manager for Trados, will hold responsibility for the Trados family of products, which includes Trados Enterprise, Trados Live and Trados Studio. Trados helps clients to unlock global understanding by providing access to the industry's only intelligent system capable of handling the entire end-to-end translation supply chain ensuring that the highest standards and levels of efficiency are always maintained.

As General Manager for Tridion and Fonto, Alex Abey will lead RWS's content management portfolio. These technologies allow clients to create, manage, translate and deliver any type of content to any device providing customers with an outstanding digital experience in their own language.

Tim Russell-Jones will lead Contenta [Publishing Suite] as General Manager. The technology specifically designed for the government, aerospace and defence sectors provides security-conscious organizations with the ability to create, manage and publish highly technical documents accurately and at speed.

The technologies and supporting services offered by RWS's Language and Content Technology division are used by many of the globe's largest organizations to improve engagement with clients across any language or device. As well as helping clients, the division's products are also deployed internally at RWS to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world's top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

