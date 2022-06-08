- (PLX AI) - TGS shares gained nearly 2% in morning trading after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target doubled to NOK 220 from NOK 110
- • A new upcycle is coming, and investors are underestimating how fast the seismic market can recover, Carnegie said
- • Strong cash flows and attractive returns on new projects as well as rising pressure to increase energy production will lead to increased E&P spending, Carnegie predicts
