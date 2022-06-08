First preclinical data presented for structurally diverse oral Factor XIIa inhibitors -

Additional Sebetralstat data also presented -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today presented data for its oral Factor XIIa (FXIIa) and plasma kallikrein (PKa) inhibitor programs at the KININ2022 conference in Annecy, France. Presentations for oral FXIIa inhibitors showed that the compounds block the initiation and amplification of the kallikrein kinin system (KKS) in preclinical models. Of note, small molecule FXIIa inhibitors were shown to suppress FXII zymogen enzyme activity, which has been recently implicated as a distinct initiator of KKS activation, and thus may contribute to disease.

"The oral FXIIa inhibitors we are evaluating show great promise by blocking the earliest steps of kallikrein kinin system activation," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "The discovery of potent, selective, and orally available FXIIa inhibitors may provide novel therapeutic opportunities to treat HAE and other KKS-mediated diseases."

The following posters were presented at KININ2022:

Oral factor XIIa inhibition blocks angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor induced angioedema in mouse. Clermont AC, Murugesan N, Feener EP Link here

Oral FXIIa inhibitor KV998086 suppresses FXII zymogen mediated Kallikrein Kinin System activation. Murugesan N, Lee DK, Duckworth EJ, Clermont AC, Hampton SL, Feener EP Link here

Oral sebetralstat (KVD900) provides rapid inhibition of the kallikrein kinin system in patients with HAE. Duckworth EJ, Lee DK, Murugesan N, Rushbrooke L, Hampton SL, Smith M, Yea C, Audhya P, Feener EP Link here

The following presentations occurred at KININ2022:

"Kallikrein Kinin System in Disease." Keynote address, Dr. Edward Feener, Chief Scientific Officer

"From Bench to Clinic: Oral Inhibitors of the Kallikrein-Kinin System for the Treatment of HAE." Lunchtime symposium, Ms Sally Hampton, VP Research and Dr. Chris Yea, Chief Development Officer.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and has initiated the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE, with the Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial underway. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

For more information on the KVD824 HAE prophylaxis Phase 2 KOMPLETE study, please visit www.kompletestudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT and Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat, KVD824 and other candidates in development, the ability of sebetralstat, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program.

