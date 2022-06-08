Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that data from Enanta's internal development program portfolio for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and its out-licensing program portfolio for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) have been accepted for poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2022 being held June 22 26, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

Clinical data presented from the company's internal development portfolio will include poster presentations highlighting findings from both viremic and nuc-suppressed HBV patients from Phase 1b studies of EDP-514, Enanta's HBV core inhibitor.

As part of its out-licensing program portfolio, Enanta will present a late-breaker poster of preclinical data showing hepatoprotection provided by a novel inhibitor of the HSD17B13 enzyme. The company will also present clinical results from its Phase 1 study of EDP-297, a novel, highly potent Farnesoid X receptor agonist designed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Internal Development Programs

June 25, 2022, 09:00 18:00 BST

SAT390: "EDP-514, a Novel Pangenotypic Class II Hepatitis B Virus Core Inhibitor: Final Results of a 28-Day Phase 1b Study in Nuc-Suppressed Chronic Hepatitis B Patients"

Session: Viral Hepatitis B/D: therapy

Presenter: Dr. Jordan Feld

SAT393: "EDP-514, a Potent Pangenotypic Class II Hepatitis B Virus Core Inhibitor Demonstrates Significant HBV DNA and HBV RNA Reductions in a Phase 1b Study in Viremic, Chronic Hepatitis B Patients"

Session: Viral Hepatitis B/D: therapy

Presenter: Dr. Man-Fung Yuen

Out-Licensing Programs

June 25, 2022, 09:00 18:00 BST

SAT109: "EDP-297: A Novel, Highly Potent, Farnesoid X Receptor Agonist. Results of a Phase 1 Study in Healthy Adults"

Session: NAFLD: Therapy

Presenter: Dr. Alaa Ahmad

SAT177: "Pharmacologic Inhibition of HSD17B13 is Hepatoprotective in Mouse Models of Liver Injury"

Session: Molecular and Cell Biology

Presenter: Dr. Manuel Roqueta-Rivera

The full scientific program for The International Liver Congress 2022, as well as the abstracts, can be found at https://easl.eu/event/international-liver-congress-2022/. Further details will be available at the time of these presentations.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development programs include clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

