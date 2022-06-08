Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Q1 Reports 623% Year over Year Growth and Records Profitability

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce strong year over year sales and profitability in Q1 2022.

Strong growth in 2022

2022 has continued to show strong growth for Atlantic Power & Infrastructure with 1st quarter sales of $1,479,855 compared to 2021 q1 of $237,267, an increase of more than 623% year over year.

Profitability also improved recording a net profit of $188,588 for q1 compared to a net loss of $(142,442) for q1 2021.

Kevin Bagnall, Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's President & CEO commented "we are pleased with the continued improvement in both our sales growth and profitability. I believe the strong demand in our Flexi® - Pave line from new and repeat customers in the US and UK is a testament to customer satisfaction."

To view the full quarterly report and other recent filings visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/334568/content

Management looks forward to announcing additional updates in the near future.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

SOURCE: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704155/Atlantic-Power-Infrastructures-Q1-Reports-623-Year-over-Year-Growth-and-Records-Profitability