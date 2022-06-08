Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
WKN: A3CPGY ISIN: SE0015812573 
Frankfurt
08.06.22
13:19 Uhr
1,310 Euro
-0,070
-5,07 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NGENIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NGENIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
08.06.2022 | 13:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Ngenic AB (286/22)

With effect from June 09, 2022, the subscription rights in Ngenic AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 20, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NGENIC TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041469              
Order book ID:  259403                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 09, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Ngenic AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NGENIC BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041477              
Order book ID:  259404                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
