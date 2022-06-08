Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Ngenic AB (286/22)

With effect from June 09, 2022, the subscription rights in Ngenic AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 20, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NGENIC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041469 Order book ID: 259403 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 09, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Ngenic AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NGENIC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041477 Order book ID: 259404 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB