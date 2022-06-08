Anzeige
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
Prosperity Exploration Corp. Announces Silver Lake Plans

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Prosperity Exploration Corp. (CSE:PROP) ("PROP" or the "Company") announces upcoming plans for its Silver Lake property situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

The Company is arranging for a field program consisting of soil and rock sampling as well as geophysical work on the Silver Lake property. Additionally, drill permits have been applied for and are expected to be approved by Q3, 2022.

In other news, Twila Jensen has resigned from the Board of Directors due to time constraints and the Company wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
_____________________________

Mike England, CEO & PRESIDENT

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
mike@engcom.ca

SOURCE: Prosperity Exploration Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704293/Prosperity-Exploration-Corp-Announces-Silver-Lake-Plans

