NYNJA to Sponsor Future of Work Track at ITEXPO 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Nynja Technologies, the leading provider of Workstream Collaboration solutions for the modern workforce, will sponsor the Future of Work track at ITEXPO, one of the foremost technology conferences in the country. ITEXPO will take place June 21-24, 2022 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. Nynja chief executive officer Salvatore "JR" Guerrieri and president David Jodoin will be speakers in multiple sessions during the conference.

Recognized as the leading provider of workstream collaboration solutions, Nynja's platform is designed to improve the productivity and efficiency of the modern workforce, which encompasses workgroups, gig workers, freelancers, contractors, content creators and other remote-based personnel that work outside the confines of traditional business-employee relationships. The platform integrates a comprehensive range of capabilities including conferencing, meetings, chat, messaging, streaming, and file sharing, as well as scheduling, smart contracts, and payments. Nynja's technology is secure and scalable, and is suited for solopreneurs up to enterprises.

During the conference, David Jodoin will participate in the panel session, "Driving Collaboration and Productivity in Hybrid Workspace with AI," taking place June 21 at 4 pm. He will then deliver a keynote presentation, "Aligning Business Productivity Tools with the Modern Workforce," the following day at 2:30 pm. Nynja chief executive officer JR Guerrieri will join the program on June 24 when he demonstrates the Nynja platform during the Future of Work product showcase. That session will occur at 1 pm in the EXPO Hall Theatre.

"We developed the Nynja platform to help organizers and gig economy workers maximize productivity, reduce costs, and become much more efficient and competitive in a supercharged business environment," explained Guerrieri. "We are eager to attend ITEXPO and demonstrate how our technology is perfectly positioned to satisfy the dynamic needs of the modern workforce."

