Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) ("Wejo" or the "Company"), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, has been added as a member of the Russell 3000Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.

This year's reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 3,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as applicable, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are thrilled to be added to the Russell 3000 Index, which is another significant milestone for Wejo as a public company," said Richard Barlow, Wejo's Founder and CEO. "As we continue to deliver Smart Mobility for Good to the global marketplace, this important development is a credit to the dedicated and innovative people of Wejo who are transforming data from connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles into products and solutions that unlock value for our customers and deliver on sustainability goals for our partners."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Wejo:

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables Smart Mobility for Good smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points collected from approximately 18.6 million vehicles, of which 13.0 million were active on the platform during the prior six months transmitting data in near real-time, and 77 billion journeys as of May 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell.

For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005410/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Tahmin Clarke

investor.relations@wejo.com

Media:

Ben Hohmann

Ben.hohmann@wejo.com