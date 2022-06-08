Strategic hires bring expertise and deep relationships to strengthen ftrack's go-to-market capabilities

ftrack, the developer of Academy Award-winning media review and team collaboration solutions for the creative industries, today announced the appointments of Gregory Lawler as senior vice president of sales and Beth Kszan as global vice president of marketing.

ftrack, having been recently acquired by Backlight, a growth-equity backed media technology holding company, is deepening its talent bench to strengthen go-to-market capabilities. Both roles are newly created positions for the Company and part of Backlight's overall plan to supercharge ftrack with resources and investment in talent, product development, innovation and infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gregory and Beth to ftrack and Backlight in this tenth anniversary year," said ftrack CEO and founder Fredrik Limsater. "With a decade under our belt and solid support from Backlight we are eager to expand our sales and marketing leadership so we can drive stronger connections with the creator community. I am confident that with Greg and Beth we have the right team in place to continue scaling our sales and marketing operations, including in new markets."

As ftrack's most senior sales leader, Gregory Lawler is responsible for leading sales strategy and driving revenue for ftrack. Gregory has a diverse background spanning 25 years within the media and entertainment technology space. Prior to joining Backlight, he was vice president of sales in the Americas for Editshare, a file management software company, where he established a culture of success while rebuilding and expanding the sales organization, delivering a 28 percent increase in revenue. Gregory has also held senior roles at Avid Technology and EVS Broadcast Equipment.

"Gregory is a well-respected media and entertainment technology veteran with deep relationships that have driven channel and key account success," said Limsater. "His demonstrated ability to grow enterprise sales organizations with a customer-centric culture is one of the many reasons why we are delighted to benefit from his leadership and expertise while we continue to grow and chart untapped markets."

As the vice president of marketing, Beth Kszan is responsible for leading ftrack's go-to-market strategy and marketing efforts. With more than 15 years of experience building successful results-driven marketing and product strategies, Beth brings in-depth knowledge of how to lead teams that deliver growth and gain a competitive advantage in agile environments. Prior to joining ftrack, Beth served as vice president of marketing for MediaValet, Inc., a digital asset management software company. In addition, she has also held senior roles at other leading SaaS firms including Swept, the provider of operational software for commercial cleaning businesses, and Clio, the creator of cloud-based practice management legal software.

"Beth's impressive experience serving and communicating with marketers around their creative workflow needs, as well as being one of those marketers, makes her a very valuable voice for ftrack customers and our market development," said Limsater. "In addition, her impressive approach of leveraging data in a creative field has fed her track record of driving success for marketers. We are thrilled to have Beth onboard and are excited for the opportunity ahead of us."

About ftrack

ftrack, a Backlight business, is the creator of ftrack Studio, cineSync, and ftrack Review, the Emmy and Academy Award-winning production tracking, interactive media review, and team collaboration platforms for the creative industries. ftrack's solutions are designed for producers, supervisors, artists, and pipeline developers and make it easy to seamlessly and securely collaborate with anyone, anywhere. Both ftrack's products and company ethos are founded on the core belief that success results from great teamwork. ftrack has built a talented global team that works with honesty, flexibility, and inclusivity and seeks to build a future where process disappears behind progress. ftrack was founded in 2012 and acquired by Backlight in 2021. ftrack is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. To learn how ftrack is helping creatives meet the ever-increasing demands of creative workflows, please visit ftrack.com.

About Backlight

Backlight is a media technology company that improves video content ideation, production, post production and distribution. Launched in 2022 with funding from PSG, Backlight acquired media software businesses ftrack, Celtx, iconik, Wildmoka and Zype. Video-forward organizations utilize Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Visit www.backlight.co for more information.

