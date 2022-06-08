Longi commissioned a 5 GW solar cell factory in Ningxia Province and Gokin Solar announced plans to build a 50 GW ingot factory in Sichuan Province. Furthermore, PV equipment manufacturer Jinchen supplied 2 GW of production lines to Adani Solar in India.The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association reports that the price of polysilicon reached this week CNY 270 ($40.39)/kg - the highest level since 2011. The weekly average price was CNY 267/kg. The price hike is due to both difficult silicon metal supply and increasing market demand from the downstream business. Module manufacturer Longi commissioned ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
