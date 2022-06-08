Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Izzy Dawood will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 14, in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at ir.paysafe.com under the "Events" section and archived for a limited time.

