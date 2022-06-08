Firm Adds 3 Consultants in Continued Support of Quality of Life Ecosystem

WittKieffer, a leading global executive search and advisory firm dedicated to improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the expansion of its global Life Sciences Practice with the addition of three experienced consultants.

WittKieffer is pleased to welcome Susan Oliver and Luigi Frezza, who join WittKieffer's growing practice as Managing Directors, as well as Hannah Scarisbrick, who will serve as a Senior Consultant. The Life Sciences Practice works collaboratively around the world, drawing on its consultants' diverse experiences to place innovative, visionary and highly agile executives at pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device, diagnostic and other life sciences companies. Oliver is based in Orlando, Fla., while Frezza and Scarisbrick will serve clients out of London.

"For more than 50 years, WittKieffer has operated exclusively at the intersection of science, healthcare delivery, and education-the Quality of Life ecosystem," said Andrew Chastain, Chief Executive Officer of WittKieffer. "Today's announcement is the latest step forward in our multi-pronged investment in serving that ecosystem via impactful leadership. The life sciences sector, from early-stage biotech to mature pharma services, is incredibly dynamic. In addition to our specific expertise in this sector, WittKieffer brings a multi-dimensional perspective to understanding how life sciences intersects academic medicine, healthcare systems and providers of care and wellness."

The experience and credentials of the three new individuals to the WittKieffer practice include:

Susan Oliver , a Managing Director in the global Life Sciences Practice, has a long and successful track record in the retained executive search profession, including more than 25 years' experience, with more than half of that as a senior client-facing consultant. Her expertise ranges across biotech, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies, with particular knowledge of early stage and clinical stage venture-backed companies.

, a Managing Director in the global Life Sciences Practice, has a long and successful track record in the retained executive search profession, including more than 25 years' experience, with more than half of that as a senior client-facing consultant. Her expertise ranges across biotech, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies, with particular knowledge of early stage and clinical stage venture-backed companies. Luigi Frezza , a Managing Director in the global Life Sciences Practice, has over 15 years' experience in executive search. He is an expert in conducting international recruiting engagements across multiple life sciences functions in Europe and the U.S.-from senior roles in research and development, to technical and commercial operations, and a broad range of corporate functional roles.

, a Managing Director in the global Life Sciences Practice, has over 15 years' experience in executive search. He is an expert in conducting international recruiting engagements across multiple life sciences functions in Europe and the U.S.-from senior roles in research and development, to technical and commercial operations, and a broad range of corporate functional roles. Hannah Scarisbrick, a Consultant in the global Life Sciences Practice, is an experienced executive search consultant who brings execution and business development capacity to the practice and the firm's London office. Hannah has expertise in working with clients to find transformational leaders who can meet their current and future strategic needs.

"Susan, Luigi and Hannah bring decades of experience across markets and sectors and are tremendous additions to our team," said Morten Nielsen, Global Practice Leader of Life Sciences at WittKieffer. "Working globally is part of our DNA. Their addition to the team expands our capabilities to partner with clients throughout the world and gain unrestricted access to executive talent across the life sciences sector."

Today's announcement illustrates WittKieffer's commitment to serving for-profit and investor-backed life science and healthcare companies that are transforming lives and creating value for their owners, teams, customers and communities. To learn more about WittKieffer's Life Sciences Practice, visit wittkieffer.com/practices/life-sciences.

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is a leading global executive search and advisory firm dedicated to improving quality of life through impactful leadership. For more than 50 years, the firm has operated exclusively at the intersection of for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare delivery, science, and education-the "Quality of Life" ecosystem. Through its DEI, Interim Leadership, Board Services and Leadership Advisory solutions, WittKieffer helps build and enhance leadership teams that transform organizations and communities. WittKieffer combines the agility and personalized service of a boutique firm with global scale to deliver exceptional outcomes. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005244/en/

Contacts:

Adam Wise

(715) 213-9170

awise@kwtglobal.com