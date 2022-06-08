Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce that its technical team has identified visible gold at its Zen-Whoberi Project during the reconnaissance program announced June 6, 2022. (1)

The technical team, which mobilized to site on June 6, has already successfully identified multiple instances of visible gold and copper mineralization in outcrops. The work program has included resampling of known outcrops, as well as the discovery of a new mineralized zone measuring at least 275 metres in length by 30 metres width, which has been named the Nebula Zone.

Based on these recent observations, Infinity Stone intends to extend its currently ongoing work program to conduct further mapping and trenching across the newly-discovered Nebula Zone.

Select images of the mineralized outcrops are shown below:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/126930_b1f972cd14123bc7_002full.jpg

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/126930_b1f972cd14123bc7_003full.jpg

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/126930_b1f972cd14123bc7_004full.jpg

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/126930_b1f972cd14123bc7_005full.jpg

About The Zen-Whoberi Project

The Zen-Whoberi property is located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec, in the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Mineralization occurs within a skarn and as disseminated sulphides (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and bornite) in calcosilicate rocks.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rémi Charbonneau, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

(1) Infinity Stone Ventures news release dated June 6, 2022: "Infinity Stone Announces Work Program at Zen-Whoberi Copper-Cobalt-Platinum-Palladium Project"

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

