Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Advances into Full Production as Operations Gain Momentum

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Osceola Gold (OTC PINK:OSCI), a precious metal mining company that focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects is fully open and has advanced into full operational status.

All necessary on-site preparation has been completed and the initial target testing is concluded. Mav G and Solomon #6 were tested and have begun producing.

The additional equipment now being delivered to enhance production includes the Volvo A25E Haul Truck, Caterpillar 966F Loader and an additional Excavator.

The crew has been strengthened with additional personnel for the rotation of multiple shifts to maximize usage of the current and additional equipment. This will allow for greater efficiency and maximized results.

The production schedule that Osceola Gold Inc. has set in place is expected to yield an estimated 150 tons of dirt per hour, which is projected to generate approximately ½ to 1 ½ grams per ton. Forecasts reveal that we are set to be yielding 2.41 ounces per hour, based on the capacity of the machinery and workforce.

In an effort to keep shareholders fully engaged, the WST TV production crew will be on site the week of June 27th to showcase the process and demonstrate the scope of Operations. On-site video updates will be made available online from the footage for shareholders to view.

About Osceola Gold

Osceola Gold develops its projects in the State of Nevada with the corporate office in Weirton, VA. Osceola Gold has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. For more information on Osceola Gold, please visit https://www.oscigold.com.

Updates can be viewed on Twitter: https://twitter.com/osceolagold

