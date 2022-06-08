Fast Lane Drive: Scottsdale's Exotic Car Community Just Entered the Fast Lane

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Fast Lane Drive is setting a new gold standard for exotic car clubs. After 5 years in San Diego, Fast Lane has established itself as a top-tier social, networking, and car enthusiast group, and it opened its second chapter in Scottsdale earlier this year.

Now that the club has capped its San Diego membership at 100 members, the founders and Board of Directors felt it was time to expand, and the first city on their list was Scottsdale, AZ. Clément Connor, Fast Lane Drive's co-founder, believes that expansion to Arizona was the club's only logical next step. Not only has he organized weekend events in Scottsdale in the past-fit with private jets and curbside Lamborghini delivery service-many of Fast Lane's original members also travel between Arizona and San Diego for business and pleasure. So, it seemed fitting that Scottsdale was the best place for Fast Lane Drive to go to next.

"I created FLD Arizona to expand on the incredible social platform that Fast Lane Drive provides to connect like-minded individuals," says the Director of the Fast Lane Drive Arizona Chapter, Ian Blair. Working closely with the board members in San Diego, Ian is making huge strides in establishing the club in Scottsdale. As the club discovers and experiments with new routes and activities in the area, applications continue to flow in, and Ian has become increasingly focused on creating a community that will be as tight-knit as the one in San Diego.

There aren't really any car clubs that do it like Fast Lane Drive. Part of Fast Lane's extensive membership application process includes in-person (or Zoom) interviews, car ownership requirements, and a willingness to participate in events and contribute to the community in general. Building that type of a group in a new city is a difficult task, but Ian and the rest of the new board are working hard to make it happen.

John Barbuto, another founding member of Fast Lane Arizona, tells us, "Arizona has one of the most diverse and amazing exotic car communities in the nation. We started Fast Lane Drive Arizona to connect members of that community and create a place where we could share our passions."

Another thing that sets Fast Lane apart is its commitment to philanthropy. The flagship San Diego chapter is involved with various organizations including Voices for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Though the club is focused on giving its members enjoyment, excitement, and shared values, participation in the local community through charitable work is a requirement for membership, and that same ideal has been carried over to the Arizona chapter.

If you think you'd be a good fit for the newest Fast Lane Drive Arizona chapter, membership is filling up quickly. Submit your application here and make sure to get connected on social media.

