Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy: Warum InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt ein klarer Kauf sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BFB001 ISIN: DE000BFB0019 Ticker-Symbol: B4B 
Xetra
08.06.22
16:19 Uhr
8,105 Euro
-0,175
-2,11 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0908,10016:35
8,0908,09516:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
METRO
METRO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METRO AG8,105-2,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.