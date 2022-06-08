Boundless Fitness Has Unlocked The Key To Long Term Weight-loss Through Their Body Breakthrough Blueprint Program By Helping Men/Women Globally Develop Healthy Relationships With Food & Achieve Permanent Life Changing Results!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2022 / Fitness is an essential part of life. Whether you work out to help improve your mood, your health, or you are just doing it for fun, it is crucial to many people's weeks. However, many people don't know the right way to work out or even where to begin when it comes to entering a gym. What weights are best to start out with? Is there a better type of cardio? How long should someone be working out? What food do you eat before or after? These are all questions that many amateurs in the fitness world seek answers to.

Boundless Fitness is a fitness coaching business specializing in fat-loss. They coach both men and women worldwide through online programs customized towards their specific goals and needs. They also deliver everything from sustainable diet approaches, realistic yet effective workout plans and next level accountability systems and have a community to help support people throughout their fitness journey.

What differentiates Boundless Fitness from others in the world of fitness is the fact that their goal is long term stability in the world of fitness. In other words, they avoid crash diets and quick fixes. However, on the other end of that spectrum, they are also not pushing people to spend hours doing cardio or running on the treadmill. They are focused on results that come from science so that clients can end up with long term solutions.

The focus of their community has and always will be the people that they serve. To the Boundless Fitness team, it is not just about the results but the people behind those results and making sure that they are happy and cared for. They also teach their clients to have a healthy relationship with food and not to be afraid of carbs, alcohol or enjoying their social life while bettering themselves.

Their journey was not without obstacles at first. It took the team at Boundless Fitness awhile to gather up the clientele and the backing to build a successful business. It was very hard to stay positive when the business didn't seem to be catching on. However, it was all just a waiting game and after a bit of time, the business began to take off.

The Boundless Fitness team is run by James Jiang. James was born and raised with two incredibly hard working parents who helped instill in him a good work ethic, but also taught him that working every day of his life just to make ends meet was not something that he necessarily wanted to do, so he followed his passion to start Boundless Fitness.

"I love fitness and I wanted to turn it into a career. I always thought it was super cool to get paid for doing what you love. I also understand that the obesity rate in America is constantly increasing on a year to year basis. Americans just simply aren't taking care of themselves. Obesity brings many underlying health issues such as: diabetes, high blood pressure, strokes, thyroid issues and much more. Not to mention my uncle died 3 years ago from lung cancer and my grandfather passed 2 years ago from kidney failure. That influenced me to work even harder and impact even more people!" James states.

James and the Boundless Fitness Team is excited to continue doing what they do best in the new year and helping people achieve their fitness goals. To find out more about Boundless Fitness, you can follow them on instagram here and check out their website here .

