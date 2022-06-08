Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of FUUD AB (289/22)

With effect from June 09, 2022, the subscription units in FUUD AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 20, 2022. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: FUUD UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018015562 Order book ID: 259407 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 09, 2022, the paid subscription units in FUUD AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: FUUD BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018015570 Order book ID: 259406 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB