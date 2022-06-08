Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
WKN: A3CMU6 ISIN: SE0015988134 
Frankfurt
08.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,030 Euro
-0,001
-3,23 %
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2022 | 16:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of FUUD AB (289/22)

With effect from June 09, 2022, the subscription units in FUUD AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 20, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   FUUD UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018015562              
Order book ID:  259407                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 09, 2022, the paid subscription units in FUUD AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   FUUD BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018015570              
Order book ID:  259406                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
